VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.25), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413 ($5.40).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 388.95. The company has a market cap of £706.98 million and a P/E ratio of 276.33.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

