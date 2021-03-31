Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

VINP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VINP opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

