Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.72

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 7015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

