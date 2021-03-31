VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 96.2% in March

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:VOC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 98,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,679. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.0638 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

