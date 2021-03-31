Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $17.49 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 284.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,371 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,316. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.