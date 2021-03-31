Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $12.47 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 720,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXY opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

