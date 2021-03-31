Vonage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,561 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 941% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

VG stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.09, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock worth $6,082,725. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

