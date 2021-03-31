Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

IID stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

