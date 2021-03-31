VULCANO Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VULCANO has a market cap of $140,318.46 and approximately $69.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

VULCANO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

