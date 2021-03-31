Vy Global Growth’s (OTCMKTS:VYGGU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 31st

Mar 31st, 2021

Vy Global Growth’s (OTCMKTS:VYGGU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 31st. Vy Global Growth had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Vy Global Growth’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

VYGGU opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68.

Vy Global Growth Company Profile

There is no company description available for Vy Global Growth.

