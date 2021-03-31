Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

WBA stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

