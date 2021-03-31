Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $212.76. The stock had a trading volume of 178,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $415.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.