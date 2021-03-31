Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $177,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,518,718 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $211,248,000 after purchasing an additional 214,551 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 681,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

