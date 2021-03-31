Walleye Capital LLC Has $885,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,802 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

