Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.