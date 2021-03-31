Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.41

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 110293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $521.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $450,971. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 292,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

