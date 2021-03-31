Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WVE. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of WVE opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $292.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

