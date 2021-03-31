Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $240,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,138,000 after buying an additional 1,425,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.24. The company had a trading volume of 56,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. HSBC boosted their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

