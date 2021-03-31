Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.49. 47,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,185,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average of $206.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

