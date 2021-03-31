WeBlock Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. WeBlock has a total market cap of $78,088.08 and approximately $8,820.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBlock token can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeBlock has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 673,998% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00063193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.00326955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.25 or 0.00850820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00079786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030507 BTC.

WeBlock Token Profile

WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 tokens. The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip . WeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@WeBlock

WeBlock Token Trading

