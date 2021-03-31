Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALV. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

ALV stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Autoliv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Autoliv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

