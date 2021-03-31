Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Dana has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

