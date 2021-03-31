Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 40,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $434,146.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,731,237 shares of company stock worth $136,851,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $3,719,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 132.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

