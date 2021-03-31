Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,171 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 986,247 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $3,322,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.