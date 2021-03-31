Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.89 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 260,021 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in FirstService by 4.2% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,245,000 after buying an additional 121,265 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $15,514,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 881.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $158.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

