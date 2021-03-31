Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.01 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Under Armour by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

