Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.25 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.19.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

