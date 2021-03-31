Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

