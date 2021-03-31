Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

WSR stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $409.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Dividend History for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

