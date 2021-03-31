Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.