Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Position Raised by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Wix.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 1,479.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX stock opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.82.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

