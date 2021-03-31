WMS Partners LLC Acquires 480 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

