WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 132,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,293,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. 3,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,202. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

