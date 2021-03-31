WMS Partners LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

