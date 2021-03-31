Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.43. The company had a trading volume of 277,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,792. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,390.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,655,898.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,349 shares of company stock worth $50,357,740 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $4,505,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $3,381,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

