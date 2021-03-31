Workiva (NYSE:WK) Trading Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $83.51 and last traded at $83.51. 2,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.45.

Specifically, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,883.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

