Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Purchases C$338,640.00 in Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Kurt Sorschak purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67.

Kurt Sorschak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Kurt Sorschak purchased 2,600 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,050.00.

Shares of XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XBC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.25.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

