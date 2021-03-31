Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Purchases C$338,640.00 in Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Kurt Sorschak purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67.
Kurt Sorschak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 29th, Kurt Sorschak purchased 2,600 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,050.00.
Shares of XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47.
Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.
