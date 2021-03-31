Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -226.87 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

