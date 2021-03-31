yOUcash (YOUC) Hits Market Cap of $104.31 Million

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. yOUcash has a total market cap of $104.31 million and $38,297.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00632182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About yOUcash

YOUC is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,701,424,565 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

Buying and Selling yOUcash

