Zacks: Analysts Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. nLIGHT posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $32.69. 8,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,704. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after buying an additional 249,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $4,363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 95.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.