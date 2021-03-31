Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.63 Million

Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report $42.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.26 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $31.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $170.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.13 million to $172.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $177.41 million, with estimates ranging from $175.33 million to $179.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATC. Raymond James raised their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $84.32. 40,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,511. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.