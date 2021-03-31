Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $760,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,069. The firm has a market cap of $825.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

