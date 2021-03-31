Zacks Investment Management Cuts Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of CEVA worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CEVA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEVA. Cowen raised their price target on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5,248.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

