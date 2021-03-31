Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 544,924 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $5,230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 391,820 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,804,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,513,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,166.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,332 shares of company stock worth $5,952,964. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

