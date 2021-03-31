Zacks Investment Management Reduces Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $248,047.92. Insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

