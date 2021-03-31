Zacks Investment Management Trims Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CBU opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

