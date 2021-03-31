Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Strong-Buy

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 445,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 72.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,862,000 after purchasing an additional 224,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 97.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.