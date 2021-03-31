Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to “Buy”

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $249.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $220.91. 132,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,134. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $143.67 and a one year high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,988 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,068,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

