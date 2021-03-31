Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

IHG stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

