ZBG Token (ZT) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $246,311.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.00636295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.